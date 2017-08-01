Maybe You Shouldn’t Let Fido Lick Your Face

Why you shouldn’t let dogs lick your face…

A new article has put the brakes on the theory that a dog’s mouth is cleaner than yours. The Sun interviewed a professor who studies viruses and bacteria. He said dogs “spend half of their lives with their noses in nasty corners or hovering over dog droppings so their muzzles are full of bacteria, viruses and germs of all sorts.” This could lead to bad diseases in humans if germs and bacteria are transferred. Ringworm is the easiest infection a dog can pass to people – EWWWWWWW.

Do you let dogs lick your face? Not a chance!

Yes! I love puppy kisses!!!! MUAH! View Results