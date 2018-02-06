McDonald’s Fries May Cure Baldness

Scientists from Japan may have found the cure for baldness in a chemical that is used to make of all things, McDonald’s fries.

The study was done by a stem cell research team on mice using dimethylpolysiloxane, the silicone that’s added to McDonald’s fries to stop cooking oil from frothing. The tests were successful on mice, and it’s thought that tests on humans will be just as successful.

“We hope this technique will improve human hair regenerative therapy to treat hair loss such as male pattern baldness,” said Professor Junji Fukuda.

McDonald’s hasn’t yet commented on the new findings.

How does this news make you feel about the oil used to make McDonald’s fries?

A Study Found That McDonald’s Fries Can Cure Baldness & Twitter Is Having A Supersized Reactionhttps://t.co/FTARL7Ntan pic.twitter.com/bbyTqE9zMU — Elite Daily (@EliteDaily) February 6, 2018