McDonald’s Has a Catchy New Jingle
By Beth
|
May 23, 2018 @ 2:05 PM

Forget about your favorite rapper, McDonald’s has just dropped a new track to celebrate the Egg McMuffin.
A spokesperson said the jingle was made to make listeners feel like they’re getting ready to enjoy a great breakfast and has some pretty catchy lyrics.
McDonald’s is even going beyond the jingle and giving one lucky person the opportunity to win free breakfast for a year. If you want to get a chance to win then hurry cause the contest ends Sunday.

The golden arches chain has partnered with social media influencers to promote the video and give followers a chance to win free breakfast for a year. Participants can enter by checking out the fast food chain’s Instagram, Twitter or Facebook accounts, and leave a comment with their favorite Mickey D’s breakfast item on their jingle post. And don’t forget to tag a friend.

