McDonald’s Has a Catchy New Jingle

Forget about your favorite rapper, McDonald’s has just dropped a new track to celebrate the Egg McMuffin.
A spokesperson said the jingle was made to make listeners feel like they’re getting ready to enjoy a great breakfast and has some pretty catchy lyrics.
McDonald’s is even going beyond the jingle and giving one lucky person the opportunity to win free breakfast for a year. If you want to get a chance to win then hurry cause the contest ends Sunday.
The golden arches chain has partnered with social media influencers to promote the video and give followers a chance to win free breakfast for a year. Participants can enter by checking out the fast food chain’s Instagram, Twitter or Facebook accounts, and leave a comment with their favorite Mickey D’s breakfast item on their jingle post. And don’t forget to tag a friend.
Celebrate all there is to love about McDonald’s breakfast with our new, retro-inspired breakfast jingle! 🎵 Featuring a sound as classic and memorable as the freshly cracked egg on an Egg McMuffin. pic.twitter.com/2X3Bmadpd1
— McDonald’s (@McDonalds) May 16, 2018
We love a breakfast QUEEN! 👑🍳#ad Who wants a chance to win FREE McD’s breakfast for a YEAR?! Now that is iconic, just like @mcdonalds new breakfast jingle! 1. Swipe to listen the new catchy jingle! 2. Comment your favorite menu item from the jingle video and @tag a friend you’d like to share it with! 3. Follow @McDonalds 10 additional winners will get a vinyl, and your next McD’s breakfast on meee! No puch Nec. Rules in bio!