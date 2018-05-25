McDonald’s Testing Breakfast Catering

If you think McDonald’s serving breakfast all day was huge, how about the news that McDonald’s is testing breakfast catering in 200 locations with food that could serve from 6 to 12 people!

You can have a DIY breakfast or choose from a meal bundle to curb your appetite. The “Deal at Dawn” comes with Egg McMuffins, sausage, Egg and Cheese McGriddles hash browns, and parfaits. Thirsty? You can have coffee, orange juice, or sweet tea.

The catering is for offices birthday parties, or the like and will be delivered by Uber Eats.

Do you hope this becomes a thing from McDonald’s?