McDonald’s is testing a Vegan burger

McDonald’s is testing out a vegan burger but there’s one catch. They are only testing it in one location. The McVegan (of course) is being tried out in Finland. There’s no going around the corner to pick this one up. The McVegan is a soy patty with lettuce, tomato, onion, pickles, ketchup and mustard. Veganism and vegetarianism has risen in the U.S. from 1 percent in 2014 to 6 percent in 2017. Sadly, they will have to wait and see if McDonald’s brings the concept to the States.

Would you try the McVegan? Are you or someone you know a vegan or vegetarian?