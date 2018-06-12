Meal Kits Are Hitting the Grocery Store Shelves

By now I am sure you have heard about the subscription service ‘meal kits’ that literally get dropped off at your doorstep then walk you through step-by-step how to cook a meal.

These kits include all of the necessary ingredients and instructions to go along with it. Blue Apron has owned the space, but competitors like HelloFresh and Home Chef are beginning to ramp up business.

Now, these meal kits are beginning to invade your grocery stores in places like Costco, Kroger, Wal-Mart and soon Giant Eagle to help consumers have more options for dinner.

Have you tried these meal kits? Do you think they are just a phase or do they help people who may not be the best chef?