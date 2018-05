Yesterday Thomas Markel had heart surgery so he won’t be walking daughter Meghan on only the COOLEST day any girl can dream of – MARRYING A PRINCE! So who will walk her down the aisle? I was hoping for her future Father-In-Law Prince Charles, but we’re hearing it’s her Mom – Doria Ragland! So many firsts with this wedding!

Meghan’s Dad would traditionally do a speech at the evening dinner, but it looks like Doria will be doing that too.