Meghan Markle Confirms Her Dad Won’t Attend Royal Wedding

American actress Meghan Markle is confirming through a Tweet that her father won’t be walking her down the aisle because he won’t be attending the royal wedding this Saturday.

In a statement from Markle posted today on Kensington Palace’s Twitter account, she says her father won’t be attending her wedding to Prince Harry and that she hopes he can be given the space he needs to focus on his health.

A statement from Ms. Meghan Markle: pic.twitter.com/TjBNarmuBU — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) May 17, 2018

Thomas Markle is missing the big day because he’s having surgery to repair damage from a recent heart attack. Meghan thanked everyone for their “generous messages of support,” adding, “Please know how much Harry and I look forward to sharing our special day with you on Saturday.”

