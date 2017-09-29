Meghan McCain is joining ‘The View’

Over the years, ABC’s The View has always had at least one conservative panelist to try and balance out an otherwise liberal panel. The show has its newest panelist. According to Variety, conservative commentator Meghan McCain is joining the show as a co-host. The former Fox News host will reportedly replace Jedediah Bila, who served as the conservative voice on “The View” panel for the past year. Can McCain last longer than Bila? Since Elisabeth Hasselbeck, the show has seen a constant turnover in the conservative chair.