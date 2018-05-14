Melania Trump Undergoes Kidney Surgery

First lady Melania Trump was taken to Walter Reed National Military Medical Center Monday morning where she underwent kidney surgery “to treat a benign kidney condition” according to a statement from the first lady’s communications director, Stephanie Grisham, said.

“The procedure was successful, and there were no complications,” the first lady’s communications director, Grisham, said.

“Mrs. Trump is at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center and will likely remain there for the duration of the week. The first lady looks forward to a full recovery so she can continue her work on behalf of children everywhere,” she continued.

According to the report, Mrs. Trump has been having issues with her one of her kidney’s and though it was not malignant, it did require medical attention.

President Trump was said to have been at the White House while Melania underwent the operation, however, he has plans to visit her in the hospital later today.

