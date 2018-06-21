Thursday morning, first lady Melania Trump visited Upbring New Hope Children’s Center in McAllen, Texas which houses immigrant children separated from their parents at the U.S.-Mexico border.

She took part in a round-table discussion with staff to and thanked them for their, “heroic work,” as well as addressed that the purpose of her visit which was to learn about the facility and how she can “help children reunite with their families as quickly as possible.”

However, the latest media frenzy has been about Mrs. Trump boarding a plane en route to the facility wearing a green Zara jacket featuring the words “I Really Don’t Care, Do U?” written in graffiti lettering across the back.

The jacket reportedly has sparked outrage on the internet and has sent multiple media outlets into a frenzy.

The first lady wore the coat for the duration of her plane ride and removed the jacket before her visit to the Texas child immigrant detention facility.

FLOTUS spokeswoman Stephanie Grisham confirms Mrs. Trump wore a jacket to visit border kids that read: “I really don’t care. Do you?” Grisham said: “It’s a jacket. There was no hidden message. After today’s important visit to Texas, I hope the media isn’t going to choose to focus on her wardrobe.”

FLOTUS spox confirms Mrs. Trump wore a jacket to visit border kids that reads: “I really don’t care. Do you?” Spox says: “It’s a jacket. There was no hidden message. After today’s important visit to Texas, I hope the media isn’t going to choose to focus on her wardrobe.” pic.twitter.com/Bp4Z8n455G — Jim Acosta (@Acosta) June 21, 2018

Melania Trump publicly opposed the separation of families at the border and was involved in urging the President to end the practice in which he did Wednesday, after signing an executive order.

Related content:

The post Melania Trump wears ‘I don’t care do u?” jacket en route to visit migrant child facility appeared first on 850 WFTL.