Melania Trump will not Join the President on G7, Singapore Summits

First lady, Melania Trump, will not travel with President Trump to the G7 Summit later this week or the meeting with Kim Jong Un in Singapore on June 12, according to her spokesperson. Melania Trump hasn’t been seen in public lately since she returned to the White House just days after undergoing a procedure for a benign kidney condition. Melania Trump criticized the media last week for speculating about her whereabouts. On Twitter she posted, “I see the media is working overtime speculating where I am & what I’m doing,” she tweeted. “Rest assured, I’m here at the @WhiteHouse w my family, feeling great, & working hard on behalf of children & the American people!”

Leaders from several countries will convene in Quebec, Canada on Friday and Saturday for the G7 Summit. President Trump will then travel on June 12 to Singapore for a summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.

