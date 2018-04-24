Melania Trump’s massive hat steals the show

The internet is going crazy over the first lady’s choice of outfit on Tuesday during the traditional state arrival ceremony to greet French President Emmanuel Macron and First Lady Brigitte Macron who are visiting the White House.

The people have spoken, and they say yes to the hat and the suit.

Twitter has gone viral comparing the first lady’s attire to singer and fashion-icon Beyonce.

getting some serious Beyoncé Formation vibes from Melania’s hat this morning pic.twitter.com/9yp9X8isAt — Niccole (@niccoleinDC) April 24, 2018

Other Twitter users have compared the outfit to the main character Olivia Pope’s attire in the famous ABC show, Scandal.

Is Melania Trump’s white hat a symbol of morality like Olivia Pope’s? pic.twitter.com/JZRHL7iuOi — KOlive (@kmomonahan) April 24, 2018

The series recently ended last Thursday.

The first lady has admitted in the past to fan favoriting a different Shonda Rhimes show, How to Get Away with Murder, starring Viola Davis.

Either way, FLOTUS is definitely stealing the show with that outfit you go, girl!

