Melissa McCarthy Is Hysterical As Sean Spicer It was a BIG weekend for Melissa McCarthy. First her appearance on SNL as White House Press Secretary, Sean Spicer, was a huge hit! She even looks like Spicer! Than her Kia commercial won for best Superbowl 51 ad! She's great! #jenandbill#MelissaMcCarthy#POTUS#SNL
