Melissa McCarthy Is Hysterical As Sean Spicer

It was a BIG weekend for Melissa McCarthy. First her appearance on SNL as White House Press Secretary, Sean Spicer, was a huge hit! She even looks like Spicer!  Than her Kia commercial won for best Superbowl 51 ad!  She’s great!

