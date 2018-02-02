Memo Released After Declassified by Trump

President Donald Trump approved the release of a classified memo compiled by House Republicans on the intelligence committee yesterday, clearing the way for its release Friday, multiple outlets report. He has just declassified the memo allowing for its release.

The President says “It is a disgrace what’s happening in our country and “a lot people should be ashamed of themselves and much worse than that.”

Read the memo

The memo was released with some technical redactions requested by the FBI, which continues to object to the document’s release. House rules dictate that the legislature can vote to declassify material in the public interest stipulating the president must approve its release within 5 days.

House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence Chairman Devin Nunes issued the following statement today:

“Having stonewalled Congress’ demands for information for nearly a year, it’s no surprise to see the FBI and DOJ issue spurious objections to allowing the American people to see information related to surveillance abuses at these agencies. The FBI is intimately familiar with ‘material omissions’ with respect to their presentations to both Congress and the courts, and they are welcome to make public, to the greatest extent possible, all the information they have on these abuses. Regardless, it’s clear that top officials used unverified information in a court document to fuel a counter-intelligence investigation during an American political campaign. Once the truth gets out, we can begin taking steps to ensure our intelligence agencies and courts are never misused like this again.”

