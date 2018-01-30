Authorities in Winter Haven, Florida have arrested a 19-year-old man after he reportedly attacked and robbed a woman at gunpoint while she was holding a toddler.

According to the report, the woman was Kiwanis Park with her child when she noticed two hooded men enter the park. Feeling uneasy, the woman says she packed up her stuff and head to her vehicle with her toddler. That’s when the two men approached her and one of the men said: “give me your money or I’ll shoot!”

That’s when he allegedly punched the woman in her face, causing the woman to fall to the ground while she was still holding the child. While on the ground, the woman was punched again before the suspects took off with her purse.

The child thankful was not injured during the incident.

Witnesses at the scene told authorities that the two men took off in an older modeled gold pickup truck which was located on surveillance camera after the men used the woman’s credit cards to make a purchase at a Redbox at CVS and then used it again at a cellphone store.

Two days later investigators tracked down 19-year-old Marques Haines and arrested him for the incident. It is unclear whether police are searching for the other suspect or whether the other suspect will be charged.

The post Men Attack and Rob Woman holding a Toddler appeared first on 850 WFTL.