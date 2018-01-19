“Men In Black” Spinoff Coming In Summer 2019

Here comes the “Men In Black.” The franchise has confirmed a new spinoff movie will be in theaters June 2019.

Not much is known about the story line, but we do know the two writers who penned “Iron Man” are writing the script for the spinoff that’s said to be about a new group of MIB agents.

The first three MIB movies have made $620.1 million domestic and $1.6 billion combined, but the amount each movie made when released dropped considerably each time.

If you’re hoping that Agent J and/or Agent K make an appearance in the spinoff don’t hold your breath they’re not expected to return. Do you think they should be included in the spinoff?

‘Men In Black’ Untitled Spinoff Gets Summer 2019 Release Date Change https://t.co/VH3CbWP6cn pic.twitter.com/xf57jayl6s — Deadline Hollywood (@DEADLINE) January 18, 2018