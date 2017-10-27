Most men are clueless about dressing up

AskMen recently surveyed men about common grooming and style rules and, not surprisingly, most guys lacked knowledge in these areas.

65 percent of men don’t know what the proper tie length should be, 75 percent of men don’t know what is the proper hair product for them and 76 percent of men don’t know what button to button on a suit.

The answers? A tie should fall right around the belt buckle, test out different hair products until you find the right one and as far as suit buttons, it’s the sometimes, always, never rule. Sometimes button the top, always button the middle one and never use the bottom one. There are variations depending on the amount of buttons.

Did you know these rules? In your opinion, does style and grooming tend to be lost on a lot of guys?