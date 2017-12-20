MeToo creator Tarana Burke will kick off new year in Times Square

#MeToo founder Tarana Burke will push the Waterford crystal button that signals the ball drop in New York City’s Times Square and starts the official countdown leading us into 2018.

Burke announced the appearance on her personal Twitter account Monday morning.

In the statement shared on Twitter, Burke said, “I am delighted to be participating in this momentous occasion.”

“I think it’s fitting to honor the Me Too movement as we close a historic year and set our intentions for 2018. With the new year comes new momentum to fuel this work and we won’t stop anytime soon,” she said.