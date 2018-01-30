Some Democratic members of Congress are planning to boycott President Trump’s State of the Union address tonight.

One person in particular who will not attend the big speech will be South Florida’s Frederica Wilson.

She will hang her hat elsewhere tonight.

Monday on CNN’s “New Day,” Rep. Frederica Wilson (D-FL) said she was boycotting President Donald Trump’s first State of the Union address because Trump was “so hateful towards black people.”

In a statement, Wilson said Trump’s address will be “full of innuendo, empty promises and lies.”

The president reportedly is going to talk about factual information surrounding the state of the country such as the booming economy and immigration.

She added that appearing with President Trump tonight would be “an embarrassment.”

Wilson plans to instead attend a prayer vigil in Overtown.

The post Miami Congresswoman Wilson to Boycott SOTU appeared first on 850 WFTL.