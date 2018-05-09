Miami Cop Caught on Camera Trying to Kick a Handcuffed Suspect Charged with Assault

The State Attorney’s Office in Miami has filed criminal charges against a city of Miami Police Officer Mario Figueroa caught on camera attempting to kick a handcuffed and Tased suspect on the ground.

Officer Figueroa is facing one count of assault and has been relieved of duty. A state prosecutor says there’s no excuse for Figueroa’s actions.

The Miami Police Department identified the man arrested as David Suazo, 31, and the officer who attempted to kick him as Officer Mario Figueroa, a two-year veteran who was wearing a body camera at the time.

Suazo complained of chest pains and told Figueroa, “Missed trying to kick. Learn how to aim, my boy.”

“If I wanted to kick you, you know I would have kicked you, right,” Figueroa replied.

“Officer Mario Figueroa can have no excuse for the alleged actions seen on the initial videotape,” State Attorney Katherine Fernandez Rundle said in a statement. “This community demands respect for all individuals taken into custody. Any evidence of abuse, which is also evidence of a crime, will assist us in going forward with this case.”

Miami Police Chief Jorge Colina released a statement after the announcement, saying the termination process has begun for Figueroa.

The arrest began with a car chase with the suspect in a stolen car.

The Miami Police Chief says the video evidence is a clear violation of department policy and after an investigation by the State Attorney’s office, assault charges were filed against the officer.

The woman who recorded the incident on her cell phone wants to remain anonymous. She says she’s shocked by the officer’s actions against the suspect who clearly had surrendered.

Edward Lugo, president of the Miami Fraternal Order of Police, said in a statement Tuesday that he believed Figueroa will be exonerated and believed the officer was being charged because of “political pressure.”

“It is unfortunate that because of social media, Officer Figueroa has been found guilty by some in the public without the proper due process afforded to anyone accused,” Lugo said. “While some have characterized this as police brutality, it couldn’t be farther from the truth. The only thing brutal about this entire incident is the suspect that endangered the lives of the community in which our Miami police officers risked their lives to take this dangerous man off the streets.”

The suspect is described as an “habitual offender” who is charged with eluding police and grand theft.

