Miami-Dade policeman struck by driver who ran stop sign, says police
By 850 WFTL
|
Jun 9, 2018 @ 12:03 PM

Saturday morning, a Miami-Dade police officer was taken to the hospital after a collision that was “so severe, the officer had to be cut out of the vehicle.”

According to reports, officers at the scene say that a driver ran a stop sign and hit the police cruiser, leaving it crushed and in pieces.

The officer whose identity remains unknown was taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital’s Ryder Trauma Center and is expected to recover.

Additionally, two others were injured during the crash and are expected to recover as well, according to officers.

The driver involved in the crash has not been identified at this time.

