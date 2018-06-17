A 37-year-old Miami man is facing murder charges for allegedly strangling a woman to death and then leaving her body on a sidewalk.

According to a police report obtained by The Miami Herald, Juan Carlos Hernandez-Caseres confessed to police that he picked up 41-year-old escort Ann Farran, who agreed to have sex with him for money, early last Wednesday.

Sometime during the act, they started to argue. Hernandez-Caseres punched Farran in the head and throat and knocked her unconscious, the police report states.

Police say he then put her body in his car before pulling it out of the passenger seat and leaving it on a sidewalk. Miami-Dade Fire Rescue discovered the body about an hour later. The medical examiner then confirmed strangulation as the cause of death.

Hernandez-Caseres was arrested Saturday on first-degree murder charges. He is being held without bond.

The post Miami man faces murder charges for allegedly strangling woman, leaving body on sidewalk appeared first on 850 WFTL.