Miami Man Talks on Cellphone While Clinging to Hood of Car Speeding Down I-95

A South Florida motorist is shocked, (which is pretty hard to do) when he sees a man lying on the hood of a vehicle traveling at 70 mph down I-95 in the express lanes.

The man was wearing a wife-beater and florescent orange slippers while talking on the phone and clinging to the hood of the speeding car.

Daniel Midah was nearing the Ives Dairy Road exit southbound on I-95 around 8 p.m. Sunday when he spotted something strange on an approaching car.

Curious, he let the Mercedes C300 pass and saw it was a man hanging onto the hood with one hand and chatting on the phone with the other.

The woman behind the wheel was also talking on her phone, acting like nothing unusual was going on. Maybe they were talking to each other.

Finally the car exited of I-95 at Ives Dairy Boulevard and the man was able to get off the hood safely.

