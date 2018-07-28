Miami police officer kicks pregnant woman in stomach, forcing her to give birth

Wednesday, Miami police were called around 8:30 a.m. after reports that a woman was having severe abdominal pain and contractions after being attacked by another woman.

Ambar Pacheco, an off-duty North Miami police officer, kicked a woman who was eight months pregnant, in the stomach resulting in her going into labor, officials say.

The 26-year-old admitted to attacking the woman, claiming the victim’s boyfriend kicked her sister in the face.

Pacheco was immediately arrested and charged with a felony count of aggravated battery on a pregnant woman.

Maj. Richard Rand, a spokesperson for the North Miami Police Department, said that Pacheco had only been with the department less than a year and was “relieved of duty” pending an investigation following the incident.

The mother gave birth to a healthy baby boy following the attack both remain at the hospital.

