Miami School Lifts Lock Down After Reports of Shots Fired Nearby

A school in Miami is no longer on lock down after police received reports of shots fired in the area…not at the school

Responding officers could be seen rushing kids into Brownsville Middle School as they searched for a potential suspect.

Brownsville Middle School was put on lockdown for about an hour as a precaution. No injuries are reported.

Miami-Dade Schools Superintendent Alberto Carvalho put out a tweet calling the situation “an unacceptable and reprehensible disturbance to our schools and students.” In a later tweet he thanked first responders, adding “Shame on those whose irresponsible actions continue to threaten us all.”

Miami-Dade school on lockdown after reports of shots fired nearby https://t.co/9fjDlbKXtj — NBC 6 South Florida (@nbc6) May 15, 2018

