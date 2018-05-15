Miami School Lifts Lock Down After Reports of Shots Fired Nearby
By 850 WFTL
|
May 15, 2018 @ 12:08 PM

A school in Miami is no longer on lock down after police received reports of shots fired in the area…not at the school

Responding officers could be seen rushing kids into Brownsville Middle School as they searched for a potential suspect.

Brownsville Middle School was put on lockdown for about an hour as a precaution. No injuries are reported.

Miami-Dade Schools Superintendent Alberto Carvalho put out a tweet calling the situation “an unacceptable and reprehensible disturbance to our schools and students.” In a later tweet he thanked first responders, adding “Shame on those whose irresponsible actions continue to threaten us all.”

 

The post Miami School Lifts Lock Down After Reports of Shots Fired Nearby appeared first on 850 WFTL.

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

Parents of Murdered Parkland Students Running For Broward School Board Police Search for Man Who Vandalized New Church Amber Alert Issued for Abducted Teen Officer Killed in Highway Crash Report: Shots Fired Near Brownville Middle School Miami School on Lock Down After Reports of Shots Fired Nearby
Comments