Miami School on Lock Down After Reports of Shots Fired Nearby
By 850 WFTL
|
May 15, 2018 @ 10:04 AM

A school in Miami is on lock down after police received reports of shots fired in the area…not at the school

Responding officers could be seen rushing kids into Brownsville Middle School as they search for a potential suspect.

Right now police are converging at a nearby apartment complex with their weapons drawn.

No injuries have been reported.

