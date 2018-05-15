Miami School on Lock Down After Reports of Shots Fired Nearby

A school in Miami is on lock down after police received reports of shots fired in the area…not at the school

Responding officers could be seen rushing kids into Brownsville Middle School as they search for a potential suspect.

Miami-Dade school on lockdown after reports of shots fired nearby https://t.co/9fjDlbKXtj — NBC 6 South Florida (@nbc6) May 15, 2018

Right now police are converging at a nearby apartment complex with their weapons drawn.

No injuries have been reported.

