Michael Buble & Wife Welcome Baby Girl

Michael Buble and his wife, Argentine actress Luisana Lopilato, are now the proud parents of three.

The couple welcomed a baby girl. Michael’s rep said that Vida Amber Betty (6lb, 1oz) was born Wednesday in Vancouver.

Amber is Michael’s mom’s name, and his wife’s mom’s name is Betty. They already have two sons, Elias and Noah.

Luisana posted a photo of their new baby girl’s hand Thursday on Instagram.

