Michael Jackson Estate Slams ABC, Disney Over ‘Last Days’ TV Special

The Michael Jackson estate is battling over an ABC special about the pop star’s last days. The estate told the associated press that “The Last Days of Michael Jackson” wasn’t approved or sponsored by the estate and violates their intellectual property and Jackson’s children.

After demands by Jackson’s attorney a silhouette and photo that was used to promote the special were discontinued, ABC says that “the program does not infringe on his estate’s rights, but as a courtesy, we removed a specific image from the promotional material.”

The two-hour special aired on Thursday night (5/24) and detailed the megastar’s decline up until his untimely death at the age of 50 on June 25th, 2009 as well as revealed new information on Jackson.

Do you think the TV special is exploiting Jackson or do you think the TV special will be newsworthy?