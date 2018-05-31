Michael Jackson Estate Sues ABC Over TV Special

The estate of Michael Jackson is suing ABC and its parent company Disney over a TV special that the estate says infringed on its intellectual property.

In court documents filed on Wednesday, the estate alleges that “The Last Days of Michael Jackson,” illegally uses significant excerpts of his most valuable songs, including “Billie Jean” and “Bad,” and music videos, including “Thriller” and “Black or White.”

ABC has yet to respond to the allegations but when the estate raised concerns last week, the network said they didn’t violate any of the estate’s rights.