Michael Jackson Speaks From The GRAVE!!! …through a medium.

Do you watch Hollywood Medium?! For the finale of his hit series on E!, Hollywood Medium, Tyler Henry, who is only 22, sat down with MJ’s sister – Latoya Jackson. Henry was of course there to talk about Latoya’s late brother Michael who passed in 2009 at only 50 years old.

As we know there’s been a lot of drama surrounding his death due to the cause of death being an overdose of propofol and benzodiazepine. Michael’s doctor, Conrad Murray, was found guilty of involuntary manslaughter and sentenced to four years in jail and now we’re learning about Michael’s apparent final moments.

The Hollywood medium sat with La Toya and apparently connected with Michael. Henry started by saying that her brother “should not have been left alone at a time when he was left alone”.

The Medium felt that Michael was putting a lot of emphasis on the fact that whoever was monitoring him, wasn’t doing their job and that Michael felt like he was abandoned in his time of need. Henry went on to say that Michael could feel when the medicine was kicking in and he knew something was wrong, but couldn’t get help.

La Toya was, of course, devastated hearing the Medium talk about her brother’s heartbreaking final moments!!