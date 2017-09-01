Michael Jackson’s ‘Bad’ turns 30

Yesterday was the 30th anniversary of the release of Michael Jackson’s Bad album. The album spawned 5 number one hits for Jackson. Only one other artist has had 5 number ones from the same album. It was Katy Perry in 2011 with her Teenage Dream album. As co-writer Glen Ballard looks back, he tells Rolling Stone “Michael was at the peak of his power. Quincy (Jones) was at his peak. And we were all in sync to make this a really, really special record.”

Fun game (don’t use Google). What were the 5 number ones from the Bad album?