Michael Jackson’s First Moonwalk Shoes Can Be Yours!

Have you ever wanted to be able to moonwalk like Michael Jackson? Well, you probably will never be able to. BUT you can be one step closer, by owning his first ever pair of moonwalk shoes. You know, those iconic black loafers.

The shoes made their first appearance on Jackson in 1983 during a rehearsal for the TV special “Motown 25”. After the rehearsal, Jackson gave the shoes to his dancer/choreographer and the owner has held on to them since then.

35 years later and they will finally be up for auction May 26th. They’re expected to sell for at LEAST $10,000.

Would you pay $10,000 for any Michael Jackson memorabilia?