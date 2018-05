Don’t forget. Michael Keaton was Batman on the big screen at one point.

During a recent commencement speech at Kent State University, Keaton reminded this generation of graduates about who the heck he is.

Keaton closed out his speech with these 2 words, “I’m Batman.”

Who has been your favorite Batman?

