Michael Kors Will No Longer Use Animal Fur

Michael Kors has made the vow to no longer use animal fur in it’s products, joining brands Gucci and Armani who also made the vow.

Company chairman John D Idol says, “The decision marks a new chapter as our company continues to evolve it’s use of innovative materials.” The new techniques will be featured in a February runway show.

Present production will be phased out by December 2018 and animal group P.E.T.A. is very happy about the change.

Michael Kors now joins Gucci, Armani, Ralph Lauren, and Stella McCartney brands who have also declared not to use animal fur any longer.