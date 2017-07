That’s right, Michael Phelps the decorated American Olympian with 23 gold medals, will face off against a great white shark as part of Discovery Channel’s Shark Week. This is the first, and probably last, time a human will race a sea creature. Phelps in preparation, swam a practice race on open water, where his time matched the speed of a great white at top speed. The race itself will take place July 23rd at 8pm.