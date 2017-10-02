Michelle Obama gets surprise gift from Bruno Mars

Michelle Obama got a sweet surprise gift from Bruno Mars Friday at his concert at the Capital One Arena in Washington, D.C., which is part of his 24K Magic world tour.

The singer met her in person and gave her a personalized jersey bearing the words, “Obama 24K” in gold.

“Last Night in D.C. Mrs. Obama came to the concert and blessed us with her presence #24kmagicworldtour #Hooligans,” Bruno wrote on Instagram, alongside a pic of the two.

The former First Lady is a big fan of Bruno. At the 2015 White House Easter Egg Roll, to celebrate the fifth birthday of her “Let’s Move!” campaign, the then-First Lady danced to Bruno’s “Uptown Funk!” with So You Think You Can Dance All Stars.

#Squad A post shared by Bruno Mars (@brunomars) on Sep 30, 2017 at 5:28pm PDT