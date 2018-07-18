Michelle Williams Of Destiny’s Child Checks Into Mental Health Facility For Depression

Michelle Williams of Destiny’s Child revealed she’s striving for a happy and healthy life after recently seeking medical help for mental health issues. She posted on her social media page on Tuesday, “For years I have dedicated myself to increasing awareness of mental health and empowering people to recognize when it’s time to seek help, support and guidance from those that love and care for your wellbeing,” Williams wrote in a statement posted to Instagram. “I recently listened to the same advice I have given to thousands around the world and sought help from a great team of healthcare professionals.”

A post shared by Michelle Williams (@michellewilliams) on Jul 17, 2018 at 12:01pm PDT

Williams has been open in the past about her battle with depression. Last year, Williams mentioned to the hosts of “The Talk” that she had symptoms of depression since she was a teenager but didn’t realize the symptoms until she was in her 30s. “So many people are walking around acting like they’ve got it all together and they’re suffering,” Williams told the hosts in the segment. Williams also shared that at one point she contemplated suicide. Kudos to Michelle for seeking help and we wish her the best!

