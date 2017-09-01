‘Mickey’ singer suing Mickey Mouse and others

‘Toni Basil, the singer of the 1982 classic hit Mickey, has filed a wide ranging lawsuit against the likes of Disney, Forever 21 and South Park.

Basil is suing them over non-consensual use of her voice, image and persona. The suit claims that The Walt Disney Company didn’t obtain proper consent to use the song to market a clothing line sold at Forever 21.

Basil also wasn’t happy about a South Park riff on the song in 2008 when the show was inspired to say; Obama, you’re so fine, you’re so fine you blow my mind, hey Obama.

The focus will be on record company Razor And Tie licensing the music without Basil’s consent. The other defendants might claim that they didn’t know Razor And Tie doesn’t hold the rights to Mickey. That’s what they pay expensive lawyers to handle.

The lawsuit claims Basil became “withdrawn, despondent and physically ill” when she found out about her song being used in a commercial sense. She allegedly just found out about it this year.

How could she not have known after all of the Mickey commercials? Do you think she will get paid nicely off of this?