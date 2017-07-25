Microsoft Paint avoids brush with death

Oh thank goodness! I love Paint! It’s the only image editor I know how to use!!!

After many around the world were outraged over it’s potential demise, Microsoft has done an about face and will continue to support Paint.

In a recent update, it had listed Paint as a feature that would be either removed or no longer developed.

Microsoft suggested it would not remain on Windows 10 by default but did say it would be available for free on the Windows Store.

Paint 3D, will be part of the Windows 10 package.

