Miguel Diaz-Canel Officially Named Cuba’s New President

The island nation of Cuba has a new president and his last name is Canel not Castro.

Miguel Diaz-Canel has been officially named Cuba’s new president.

The 57-year-old replaced Raul Castro as the president of Cuba on Thursday but Castro still heads the Communist Party and is still the most powerful person in Cuba.

The Castro family has led Cuba for six decades and continues to ensure the long-term survival of one of the world’s last communist states.

Members of the National Assembly voted Wednesday on his nomination as the sole candidate for president.

