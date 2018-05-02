Military Cargo Plane Crashes Near Savannah, Georgia

Officials say at least two people are dead after a massive National Guard transport plane crashed near a highway in the Savannah, Georgia area.

Emergency responders are on the scene at Highway 21 in the city of Pooler.

The Chatham County Emergency Management Agency says the plane went down outside of the Savannah/Hilton Head airport.

Five people were on board. It’s not clear who the deceased are.

Savannah firefighters say the aircraft is a very large C-130 Hercules military airplane.

The FAA said the plane was bound for Davis-Monthan Air Force Base in Tucson, Arizona. Pictures on social media show a large plume of black smoke that can be seen for miles.

