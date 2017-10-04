Miracle jeans that don’t hurt you when you eat too much

Kathy Moça and Emilie Whitaker might just be my new heroes!!!
For far too long we’ve had to settle on drawstring sweatpants or tent-like caftans on Thanksgiving, trips to Chipotle, and other moments when we eat with abandon, but now there’s another option.
Two fashion designers — AKA heroes of our time — invented a pair of jeans that don’t make you feel uncomfortable when you’ve eaten a lot.
The jeans, named the Kelly Skinny jeans, are currently being sold by Beija-Flor, a line of pants designed “to work with a woman’s curves rather than against them.”
The company, founded by mother-daughter duo Kathy Moça and Emilie Whitaker, uses eco-friendly material to design jeans that “adapt to your life” and make you feel as comfortable as possible, no matter the circumstance.
Oh….and you can buy them on Amazon too!
