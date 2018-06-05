Miss America Pageant Trades Swimsuits and Evening Gowns for Brains and Talent
By 850 WFTL
Jun 5, 2018 @ 10:03 AM

The Miss America Pageant is getting a makeover and will showcase less skin but more brains.
For starters they’re no longer calling themselves a pageant.
Speaking on Good Morning America, the organization revealed that they will no longer hold a swimsuit competition and will no longer judge women based on physical appearance.
Gretchen Carlson, the chair of the Board of Trustees for the Miss America, who was crowned Miss America herself in 1989, says they now want to be known as a competition, not a pageant.

Carlson doesn’t believe the changes will affect ratings since the swimsuit portion wasn’t the highest rated part of the broadcast anyway.

Is this a smart move on the part of Miss America? In the wake of #MeToo, is it time to scrap the whole pageant thing?

