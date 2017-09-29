Miss the golden age of seeing your favorite athletes on Wheaties boxes?

IT’SUGAR, the sweet experiential candy retailer, announced on Friday, sweet partnerships with Miami Dolphins running back Jay Ajayi and Florida Panthers center Vincent Trocheck to launch Sweeties, a limited-edition collection of the star athletes’ favorite candies. IT’SUGAR is releasing two exclusive varieties of the new line, Jay Ajayi’s “Sugar Rush” and Vincent Trocheck’s “Trochex Mix,” with 20 percent of the proceeds benefiting the players’ charities of choice, the Nicklaus Children’s Hospital in Miami and Children’s Hospital of Pittsburgh Foundation, respectively.

“When we were considering who would appear on the inaugural boxes of Sweeties, the latest one-of-a-kind IT’SUGAR product, it was important for us to work with our favorite athletes in South Florida, where IT’SUGAR is headquartered,” said Jeff Rubin, CEO and founder of IT’SUGAR. “Jay Ajayi and Vincent Trocheck, who are unapologetically themselves at every turn both in and out of the game, were at the top of our list.”

Both Ajayi and Trocheck created signature Sweeties mixes to match their distinct personalities. Jay Ajayi’s Sweeties “Sugar Rush” box contains yogurt covered pretzels, chocolate malt balls, milk chocolate sandwich cookies and milk chocolate cookie dough. Vincent Trocheck’s Sweeties “Trochex Mix” is filled with blue raspberry gummi rings, Sour Power Quattro® Doubles, wild cherry gummi bears and beary blue razz gummi bears, fittingly in the Florida Panthers signature team colors.

“Partnering with IT’SUGAR to create a signature mix of my favorite chocolate candies was an opportunity I couldn’t resist,” said Ajayi. “And knowing that my favorite charity will benefit from the sales makes this deal that much sweeter.”

“I’ve always had a sweet tooth, so when IT’SUGAR asked me to appear on one of the first Sweeties boxes, I jumped at the chance,” said Trocheck. “The opportunity to show my fans the fun side of my personality while giving back to my hometown cause at the same time is a win-win.”

Sweeties are available exclusively at www.itsugar.com and select IT’SUGAR stores for $14.99 per 20 ounce box. They are available online today and will be available in-stores the middle of next week.

For more information and a list of participating retail locations, visit www.itsugar.com.