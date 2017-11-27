Miss South Africa wins Miss Universe

Beauties from across the globe converged in Las Vegas Sunday, where Miss South Africa was crowned Miss Universe.

Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters, 22, edged out her rivals from Colombia and Jamaica to take the crown.

Nel-Peters, a graduate in business management, said her disabled half-sister has been among her great inspirations.

The current Miss Universe, Iris Mittenaere from France, crowned her successor to a din of squeals and cheers.

American comic turned TV host Steve Harvey hosted the event for the third time, making several jokes at his own expense.

In 2015 he famously made a mistake heard round the world when he announced the wrong person as Miss Universe, resulting in an extremely uncomfortable, tense correction and a deluge of internet memes.