Miss South Florida Fair wins Miss Florida For First Time
By 850 WFTL
|
Jul 2, 2018 @ 9:03 AM

For the the first time ever a Miss South Florida Fair titleholder has won the Miss Florida crown.

Jupiter resident 23 yr old Taylor Tyson Miss South Florida Fair 2018, is a graduate of Florida Atlantic University and a law student at Stetson University was crowned on Saturday night in Lakeland. She will represent Florida in the 2019 Miss America Pageant on September 9 in Atlantic City, competing for the title of Miss America and $55,000 in cash scholarships. Forty young women competed over five days in Lakeland for the title of Miss Florida.

