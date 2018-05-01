Authorities in North Florida are currently looking for a 12-year-old who went missing on Monday around 3:00 a.m. According to the report, the father of Magali Ordonez-Lucas received a phone called from 24-year-old Omar Castillo-Lopez saying he was leaving with the girl because he was in love with her.

It is unclear whether the pair are traveling in a vehicle or on foot. The last known location of the pair was also not detailed.

Magali Ordonez-Lucas is described as 5 feet 6 inches tall, weighing about 113 pounds, and has black hair and brown eyes.

Authorities in Jacksonville are asking anyone who sees the them to call Crime Stoppers at 866-845-TIPS or to contact your local police station.

The post Missing 12-Year-Old From Florida May be with 24-Year-Old Man appeared first on 850 WFTL.