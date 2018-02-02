‘Mission: Impossible 6’ teaser is out

The hype is getting real for the next installment of Mission: Impossible.

A poster featuring Tom Cruise in silhouette was released on Thursday. The poster says the movie will be released July 27th.

An eight-second tease was also released on social media. It points to the first trailer of Mission: Impossible – Fallout that will be shown for the first time during this Sunday’s Super Bowl.

The movie included Impossible vets Ving Rhames, Simon Pegg and Alec Baldwin. Henry Cavill and Angela Bassett join the cast for this sequel.

Do you have a favorite Mission: Impossible movie?