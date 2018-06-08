Mitt Romney Makes Bold Trump Prediction

We’re not even at the midterm elections and already we’re talking about 2020.

Former presidential candidate Mitt Romney makes a bold prediction of what’s to come in two years when Trump runs again.

The current Senate candidate from Utah says Trump would “easily” win the GOP presidential nomination again, “solidly” winning a second term. Romney believes with the US economy growing and the probability of Democrats putting up an opponent “who is really out of the mainstream of American thought,” Americans will have an easy time casting a vote for Trump.

The comments come as an about face for Romney, who previously called President Trump “a con man” and “a fake” in 2016.

Do you think Romney is right?

Could Trump win again? What do you think is behind Romney’s comments?

